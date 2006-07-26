Slicing and dicing web data with Tabulator

There is a new version 07 of the Tabulator out. This is the generic data browser which lets you do useful things with your RDF data the moment it's on the web.

It works by exploring the web of relationship between things, loading more data from the web as you go. Then, if you find a pattern of information you are interested in, it will search for all occurrences of that pattern and display them in tables, maps, calendars, and so on.

In the same session, you can explore, say, some geocoded photos taken from on a trip with a GPS, and then separately explore where in the world the tabulator developers are based. Then, you can project both datasets onto the same map. Or onto the same calendar, for data with a time component. This shows the cross-domain power of the semantic web.

This means you can correlate data from completely different domains. Think of all the different mash-ups people have made for putting things like friends houses, photos, or coffee shops on the web. Each a different mash-up for a different data source.

For data in RDF (or any XML with a GRDDL profile), though, then you don't have to program anything. You can just explore it and map it. And you can map many different data sources at the same time.

Oh, and for developers, the core of the tabulator is an open source RDF library with a complete tested RDF/XML parser, a store which smushes on owl:sameAs and owl:[Inverse]FunctionalProperty, and web crawling query engine supporting basic SPARQL. Enjoy.